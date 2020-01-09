Gigi Hadid CLAPS BACK About Supporting Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin!

Published on Jan 9, 2020

Ever since Justin Bieber revealed his Lyme Disease diagnosis, he’s received plenty of support online from celebs and fans alike. But it looks like Gigi Hadid deleted a supportive tweet she sent to Hailey Baldwin about Justin Bieber.What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and in case you missed it, Justin Bieber revealed that he has lyme disease.In a lengthy IG post on Wednesday Justin wrote quote, “While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”And like Justin noted, for a while, Beliebers knew something was off with Justin and there was a lot of speculation about what was going on with him.Fans thought he may have been going through a deep state of depression. And while Justin did struggle with his mental health, we didn’t know was the root cause of it.And now thanks to his IG post, we know that sometime in the past few years, Justin had contracted lyme disease.Nobody close to Justin is quite sure where or when he became exposed to the disease, and for a long time it went undiagnosed and untreated. And in case you aren’t familiar with the disease, lyme disease is contracted when a person is bitten by a tick that is carrying the disease. For a lot of 2019, Justin was unsure what was causing all of the severe symptoms that he was feeling. The symptoms of lyme disease can be extremely debilitating and include headaches, fevers, muscle pain, sleep issues, fatigue, and depression.A lot of cases of lyme disease go undiagnosed because of the commonality of the symptoms and the rarity of actually contracting lyme disease.So all those photos of Justin looking like he was going through some -ish, make a lot more sense now.And during this time, like Justin said, a lot of people also assumed that he was using substances because of the acne on his face.Well, patchy and dry skin, rashes, and acne are all also symptoms of lyme disease. So I think it’s a good lesson for all of us when about making assumptions about people that we never really know what they are going through. Whether they are celebs or not! And while Justin has faced some backlash for talking about his Lyme diagnosis online, he’s also received a lot of positive comments and support.Obviously, he’s gotten a lot of love from his wife Hailey.Then in another tweet on Wednesday, Hailey thanked Gigi Hadid, her sister Bella and their mom Yolanda because their family helped to educate her about Lyme Disease.If you are a fan of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or of the Hadid family in general, you may remember that the Hadid family are big advocates for Lyme Disease awareness.Yolanda, Bella, and Anwar Hadid all have it and have publicly shared their struggles with the disease.Gigi ended up deleting her tweet because she was being slammed over her support to the Bieber’s. Fans were saying that she was being disloyal to her friend Taylor Swift, who doesn’t have the best history with Justin or his manager, Scooter Braun. And even fans of Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez criticized Gigi for supporting Hailey.And I’ve got to say, you guys, no matter how big of a stan you are of someone, Gigi seems like she was trying to do the right thing and be there for someone who needed help with a disease her family has direct experience with.And I actually couldn’t agree more.Like we said, celeb drama aside, Gigi and her family were just trying to do the right thing and while it’s never ok to troll people online, this seems like a particularly inappropriate instance. The Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun, and Selena Gomez drama has NOTHING to do with Gigi trying to lend some advice about Justin Bieber’s physical or mental health.But I want you guys to weigh in, what do you think about Gigi’s well wishes to Hailey and Justin Beiber? Do you think it’s problematic that people are attacking Gigi over extending advice to Justin and Hailey? And will you be watching Justin’s docu-series when it comes out? And are you looking forward to more new music from Justin? Let me know down in the comments below.Then be sure to hit that subscribe button right and the bell to get notified everytime we post! When you’re done with that, click right over here for a brand new video and give this video a thumbs up. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and I’ll see you next time!



