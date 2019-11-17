#Ukraine #Steele #HillaryClinton

State Dept docs connect Clinton & Nuland to Steele, Ukraine & Libya (Video)

Published on Nov 17, 2019

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 372.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss documents uncovered by Judicial Watch, which reveal a long and extensive relationship between fake Russiagate dossier author Christopher Steele and top Obama State Department officials, including the architects of the Libya and Ukraine regime change operations.

Also see:

Judicial Watch:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-r...

George Webb: https://youtu.be/4UK3APSOIPc

