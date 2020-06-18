James Charles DISTRAUGHT After Fan Fakes Cancer To Get His Attention!

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
James Charles is very upset and speaking out after a fan apparently ‘faked their own death’ to get his attention. Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjD8Y...Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNewsMore from Clevver News:Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...For More Clevver Visit:Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevverKeep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/ClevverFollow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTVFollow our hosts!Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad#JamesCharles #HiSisters #InstantInfluencer
Loading playlists...