Hong Kong: The Perfect Storm | Hong Kong Free Press | China Uncensored

Loading...
Working...
How do you keep free and independent media coverage in a city with increasing pressure from Beijing? Chris and Shelley sit down with Tom Grundy, editor-in-chief of Hong Kong Free Press to learn how.Read and support their work:https://www.hongkongfp.comYouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensoredWe also accept bitcoin!http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/Make sure to share this video with your friends!__Subscribe for updates:https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...__Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensoredFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensoredInstagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensoredor check out the China Unscripted Podcast!http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/__© All Rights Reserved.#hongkongprotest #carrielam xi jinping
Loading playlists...