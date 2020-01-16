Gigi Hadid Spotted At Courthouse & Is Quickly Dismissed!

Published on Jan 16, 2020

The universe giveth and the universe taketh away, and this time the universe has denied Gigi Hadid the opportunity to stand up for herself and every other woman in Hollywood during one of the biggest court cases of the year.



What’s up guys it’s Emile Ennis Jr here with Clevver News and earlier today Gigi was dismissed from her position as a juror in the Harvey Weinstein trial.



Weinstein has been accused of multiple acts by a number of women. He was one of the very first disgraced Hollywood Big-Wigs that led victims to start the hashtag Me Too movement in late 2017.



Now, two years later, Weinstein’s trial has officially begun and the courts are busy selecting potential jurors in New York. Hundreds of New Yorkers were called in on Monday for an initial screening with the judge presiding over the case.



And it just so happens that one of those jurors was Gigi Hadid.



Stars, they get jury duty just like us!



According to a source inside the court room, Gigi met with Judge James Burke on Monday and was asked a series of questions.



Questions such as if she knows the defendant, Harvey Weinstein, or any of his lawyers, the defense attorneys, or the people expected to be discussed in the case.



AKA, any of his victims.



Always one to uphold the constitution and stay true to her oaths, Gigi told the judge that she had met Weinstein before. She also told him that she was friends with Cara Delevingne, who accused Weinstein in 2017.



Back then, she recalled meeting with Harvey Weinstein a few times and told her story on Instagram.



She said that while on a phone call with Weinstein, quote “he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood.”



She also said that a year or so later, she actually met Weinstein in person at a meeting in his hotel.



She said “As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things. He then invited me to his room.”



“When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction.”



After refusing their advances and again asking to leave, Cara headed for the door.



“He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.”



Like Selma Hayek, who Gigi also claimed that she knew in court on Monday.



Although Gigi had these connections with some of his victims, she still insisted to the judge that she could be open minded and unbiased if presented with the case.



She was sent home and told to come back early Thursday morning for more information.

And that’s just what she did.



Gigi showed up again today to the New York courthouse for her second day of jury summons.



But as fate will have it, she was not selected to be a part of the jury - most likely because of her connections to people on both sides of the case.



And that’s too bad, because it seems like Gigi was looking forward to completing her civic duty and appearing as a juror.



When she first got her jury summons, she posted on her instagram story, saying “This week a dream came true. I’ve been summoned for jury duty, y’all. Not sure why this shocked me so much. I’d like to thank the state of New York.



She continued, saying, “my mom seemed concerned by my genuine excitement. I realize it will prob suck. Let me dream”.



Of course, this was long before Gigi knew exactly what case she would be summoned to.





But I believe that Gigi will get jury duty one day, just like she wishes! Next time, though, it will be for something plain and simple. No strings attached. I don’t know, maybe an unarmed robbery or something.



