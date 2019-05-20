What Happened to Tibet Since China’s Takeover? | China Uncensored

Loading...
Working...
China has occupied Tibet for 60 years. In that time, the CCP has assaulted Tibetan culture, even banning reincarnation. Will there ever be a free Tibet? And will the Dalai Lama ever return home?YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensoredWe also accept bitcoin!http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/Make sure to share this video with your friends!__Subscribe for updates:https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...__Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensoredFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensoredInstagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensoredor check out the China Unscripted Podcast!http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/__© All Rights Reserved. trump china falun gong us china
Loading playlists...