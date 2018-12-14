The Truth About Israel, Boycotts, and BDS

Incoming members of Congress, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, have both come out in favor of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement — the first House members to ever do so. Critics, however, suggest that BDS is anti-Semitic and undermines a two-state solution in the Middle East. Others say supporters of BDS aren't consistent in their criticism of human rights and unfairly focus on the actions of Israel. In his latest video essay, The Intercept's Mehdi Hasan examines — and debunks — some of the myths and controversies surrounding the BDS movement.

