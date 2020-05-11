#hongkong

Hong Kong: China’s Newest Police State | Alan Leong

China Uncensored
Published on May 11, 2020

China is turning Hong Kong into a police state. With Hong Kong Chief Executive and the Hong Kong police out of control, on top of social distancing from the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong protesters are struggling to make a change. Joining me today to talk about the current situation in Hong Kong is a former member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council, Alan Leong.

