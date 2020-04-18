#coronavirus #worldhealthorganization

Trump Says NO MONEY for the W.H.O.

Published on Apr 18, 2020

President Donald Trump has announced the US will temporarily pull all funding to the World Health Organization and conduct a review of the UN organization to determine if the WHO helped the China Communist Party cover up the coronavirus pandemic outbreak from Wuhan, China. And the decision was not without controversy.

