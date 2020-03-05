Women's Triathlon - Rio 2016 Replay | Throwback Thursday

Published on Mar 5, 2020

Let's take a look back at the full Women's Triathlon Replay of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio. Enjoy watching the first time ever beach start in Olympic history and watch 55 women fight for gold in all the swimming, cycling and running sections!



What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com