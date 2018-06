Published on Jun 8, 2018

Franz Beckenbauer would prove himself to be a valuable asset to the German national side at the 1966 World Cup. His four goals and commanding performances helped Germany reach the Final. His strike against Switzerland is the final goal to receive the Hyundai Anatomy of Goal analysis.



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...



Other FIFA Social Media Channels:

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom