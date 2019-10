Published on Oct 31, 2019

Keyed by German Valera's early opening goal, Spain downed Tajikistan 5-1 to record their first victory of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019™. La Rojita's four points garnered from two matches have them sitting in the catbird seat of Group E as a showdown with Cameroon looms on Sunday.



