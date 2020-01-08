The Moment Iran Attacked Ain Al-Assad Airbase - E. Michael Jones Reaction

Published on Jan 8, 2020

Toward the end of a segment on Press TV dealing with the assassination of General Qassam Soleimani, the moderator interrupted what I was saying to announce that the IRGC had fired rockets from Iran at two American military bases in Iraq. The initial reports said there were casualties, but as of this writing it's not clear if anyone died. America's biggest warmonger Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina announced that the missile attacks were an act of war, forgetting apparently that America had started this war with its punitive sanctions and escalated it with the murder of Soleimani.



Donald Trump, fighting for his political life, clearly made the wrong decision when he ordered the murder of Soleimani. As we Americans say, he bit off more than he can chew. The big question at this point is how to de-escalate this conflict and prevent it from degenerating into a world war which could become the first nuclear world war.



The first step in this regard is to recognize who is to blame. This descent into open conflict began when Donald Trump tore up the JCPOA, America's nuclear agreement with Iran, at the behest of three rich Jews, Sheldon Adelson, Paul Singer and Bernard Marcus. Israel has wanted America to fight its war with Iran for over 20 years now. The American people do not want this war. Hassan Nazrallah understands this fact and has threatened to attack Israel if America retaliates against Iran.



So what is the proper American response to the missile attacks? For once I agree with Ben Shapiro. No one got killed in the attacks. America should call it even. This is the end of the American Empire. The only question is how peacefully it is going to end, and whether Israel is going to disappear along with the empire that has preserved it in existence for the past 72 years.









Dr. E. Michael Jones is a world renowned and best-selling Catholic author, lecturer, and editor of Culture Wars magazine. His books include:



📕Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation & Political Control:

https://www.fidelitypress.org/libido-...



📗The Slaughter of Cities: Urban Renewal As Ethnic Cleansing:

https://www.fidelitypress.org/slaught...



📘Barren Metal: Capitalism as the Conflict between Labor and Usury:

https://www.fidelitypress.org/barren-...



📗 The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and Its Impact on World History

https://www.fidelitypress.org/jewish-...



📚For a complete list of Dr. Jones' books visit:

www.FidelityPress.org



Dr. Jones is the editor of Culture Wars magazine.

http://culturewars.com/

http://fidelitypress.org/



