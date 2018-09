Trump Cabal Threatens Syria With A Chemical False Flag - #NewWorldNextWeek

Published on Sep 13, 2018

Story #1: Russia Claims Filming of Staged Chemical Attack In Syria Has Begun

Haley Warns Russia, Iran Of “Dire Consequences” Over Syria Military Assault

Mattis Says Assad Has Been Warned Against Chemical Weapons Use In Idlib

UN Report Claims Syrian Gov Have Used Chemical Weapons Three Times In 2018

17 Years After 9/11, US Counts Al Qaeda Among Allies in Syria, Yemen

Trump Renews National Emergency Declared in Response to 9/11 Attacks

Story #2: Motorola Patents Robocop Autonomous Car That Breathalyzes, Mirandizes You, Calls Your Lawyer And Collects Your Bail

Amazon Patented System That Would Put Workers In Cages, On Top Of Robots

“Anatomy Of An AI System: The Amazon Echo As Anatomical Map Of Human Labor, Data And Planetary Resources”

OxyContin Maker Gets Patent for Drug to Treat Opioid Addiction

Story #3: Top Cancer Researcher Fails to Disclose Corporate Financial Ties in Major Research Journals

How & Why Big Oil Conquered The World

Stand Up To Cancer Causes

9/11: War Games

9/11: A Conspiracy Theory

