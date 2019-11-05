Yuzuru Hanyu - What's next?

Published on Nov 5, 2019

Enjoy watching the exclusive Interview with professional Figure Skater and two-time Olympic Champion Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN)! The Japanese talent talks about setbacks during competitions, his goals for future Trophies and his two talents that he finally wants to bring together:

"At the Autumn Classic last year, I wasn't very focussed. But you have to be determined to be able to continue competing and to sacrifice a lot."

"I think finally my ideal skating and highly challenging jumps, like Axel and Lutz, are coming together. So with all that. I want to perform with high quality."

"I really want to express more the image that I have inside of me."

