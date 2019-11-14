Full Women's Figure Skating Short Program | PyeongChang 2018 | Throwback Thursday

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 14, 2019
Enjoy this look back at the full Women's Singles Short Program of Figure Skating from the Winter Olympic Games 2018 in PyeongChang! Interested in the men's competition as well? Check it out here: https://youtu.be/WtfxFNBPKUY
What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!