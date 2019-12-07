How Sexual Perversion Like "Drag Queen Story Hour" Destroys Society

Published on Dec 7, 2019

Dr. E Michael Jones joins Owen to discuss the degradation of society in 2019 as well as the origins of our moral failings and solutions for those ready to face these challenge in pursuit of classic American values.



Dr. E. Michael Jones is a world renowned and best-selling Catholic author, lecturer, and editor of Culture Wars magazine. His books include:



📕Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation & Political Control:

https://www.fidelitypress.org/libido-...



📗The Slaughter of Cities: Urban Renewal As Ethnic Cleansing:

https://www.fidelitypress.org/slaught...



📘Barren Metal: Capitalism as the Conflict between Labor and Usury:

https://www.fidelitypress.org/barren-...



📗 The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and Its Impact on World History

https://www.fidelitypress.org/jewish-...



📚For a complete list of Dr. Jones' books visit:

www.FidelityPress.org



Dr. Jones is the editor of Culture Wars magazine.

http://culturewars.com/

http://fidelitypress.org/



***************************************************



Your support is essential to spreading the Word! Logos is Rising and you can help Culture Wars and E. Michael Jones continue to grow!



Here's how:



📚🔴 1. Buy Dr. Jones' Books http://www.CultureWars.com

📰🔴 2. Subscribe to Culture Wars Magazine https://bit.ly/30fHHLA

💰🔴 3. Donate to Culture Wars/Fidelity Press https://bit.ly/2vYAqBP

📧🔴 4. Sign Up For Our *NEW* E-Mail List https://bit.ly/2WAv6QJ

📘🔴 5. Visit Our Amazon Web-Store https://amzn.to/2WGqB7x

🌐🔴 6. Follow Dr. Jones/Culture Wars on Social/Alternative Media: 🔗 Twitter: https://twitter.com/EMichaelJones1 🔗 Facebook: https://fb.me/CultureWarsMag 🔗 Facebook: https://fb.me/FidelityPress 🔗 Patreon: Coming Soon! 🔗 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/emichaeljones 🔗 Gab: https://gab.com/EMichaelJones



Thank you so much for your support! ⭐️SPREAD THE LOGOS! ⭐️



***************************************************

#CultureWars #LogosRising