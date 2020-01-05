Taylor Swift SNEAKS In With Joe Alwyn To Golden Globes & More Red Carpet Moments!

Published on Jan 5, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



The Golden Globes are here! Some things are different like the Globes menu being completely vegan now because of the climate crisis. But other things are completely the same like Ricky Gervais hosting for the 5th time and our favorite celebs slaying the red carpet.



What’s up? It’s Dani Golub here with Clevver News and happy Golden Globes Sunday!

It’s a new year and that means the most wonderful time of year for fans of award shows and I, for one, couldn’t be happier about it.



And for many, like myself, the night’s fashion is just as exciting, if not more exciting, than the show itself.



Let’s start with one of the night’s nominees Joey King.



She showed up and showed out in this black and white optical illusion dress by Iris Van Herpen.



But there was no confusion when it came to whether or not people liked this look. Fans were LOVING it.



One person wrote quote, “Soooo @JoeyKing has arrived and looks stunning!”



Another wrote quote, “love joey king’s looks #GoldenGlobes”



And another said quote, “Ok Joey King looks like an orchid blooming from the red carpet in Iris Van Herpen #goldenglobes”



And can we just talk about her glam for a second?! Her hair and makeup were on POINT and we just loved the whole thing.



Way to go Joey, way to start 2020 off right.



Next up, we have to talk about The Politician’s Zoey Deutch because this was one of my personal favorite looks of the night.



She stunned in this Fendi yellow jumpsuit and this bright moment is enough to get me through the winter.



Her hair, makeup, and jewelry were also all on point. I seriously think this look is the full package.



And fans agree.



One person tweeted saying quote, “so uhmmm zoey deutch looks like a mf queen on the #goldenglobes red carpet”



Another said quote, “OBSESSED! This reminds me of How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days and pretty much cements my desire to see Zoey Deutch in All The Rom-Coms #GoldenGlobes”



And another wrote quote, “Zoey Deutch in a yellow (!) Fendi couture (!!) jumpsuit (!!!!) is my early pick for best dressed #goldenglobes2020”



And I couldn’t agree more!



A common theme among the men of the night was sleek velvet suits. And I love a velvet moment.



Jason Momoa, Ryan Seacrest, Rami Malek, and the adorable Roman Griffin Davis all rocked colored velvet suits and we were so here for it.



I hope this trend continues throughout 2020.



We also have to talk about how Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were both at the Golden Globes, but arrived separately and kind of sneakily.



A reporter tweeted this inside scoop saying quote, “Taylor Swift came into the #GoldenGlobes through a back door with Joe Alwyn. Then she and a handful of security guards, as well as a man carrying her dress train, split off separately and went to the bar. They immediately exited through another side door.”



Ugh why do they have to tease me like this?! I just want to see these two walk a carpet together for once!



But they both looked incredible and I was so happy to see them both there and maybe one day these two will be more public about their love.



But for now, I am just sitting here imagining how cute they were being at the bar together.



And we can’t talk about cute couple moments without talking about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.



These two always know how to slay a red carpet and Priyanka was in one of the most popular colors of the night.



Both Pri and Tiffany Haddish wore this similar shade of pink and now I need to go get a dress in this color because I have a feeling it’s going to be huge this spring!



But I want to know what you guys think about all the red carpet moments.



Which look was your favorite? Was there anyone else’s look you loved that we didn’t mention?



I know there are some Billy Porter fans out there that loved his look, sound off about it down in the comments below.



After that, why don’t you dive in to more Clevver News by hitting that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories.



Then click right over here for more Golden Globes coverage. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver, I’m your host Dani Golub and I’ll see you next time.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/danigolub_