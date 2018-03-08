Brenna Huckaby Explains Para Snowboarding | PyeongChang Paralympics

Team USA
169K
35 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 8, 2018

Brenna Huckaby shares her sport and what it takes to win.

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to