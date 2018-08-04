🇻🇪 Venezuela's President Maduro survives drone 'attack' | Al Jazeera English

Published on Aug 4, 2018

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has survived an alleged assassination attempt while speaking at a military event in central Caracas.



Saturday's incident was caught on state television, showing Maduro being whisked away to safety.



A rebel group has claimed responsibility for the brazen attack.



Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports.



