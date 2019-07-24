China’s Secret Navy Base Plans in Cambodia

Premiered 49 minutes ago

Despite denials, China has a secret naval base in Cambodia. China has signed a secret deal for exclusive rights to use part of a Cambodian naval base called Ream. It's part of the Chinese military's plan to extend power globally, blocking of the Strait of Malacca which connects the Pacific Ocean with the Indian Ocean, and potentially limiting the US navy from helping Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.



__

__

