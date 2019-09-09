Mini Movie: FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 - EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes

Published on Sep 9, 2019

At the #FIFAeWorldCup 2019, the world’s best 32 EA SPORTS™ FIFA 19 players competed to be named champion. Mohammed 'MoAuba' Harkous from Germany was ultimately crowned FIFA eWorld Cup™ Champion 2019, winning the grand prize of USD 250,000 and an exclusive invitation to The Best FIFA Football Awards™, which take place in Milan on 23 September.



Re-live all the action and get some exclusive behind-the-scenes insights with this Mini Movie!



Follow the FIFA eWorld Cup on:

https://www.facebook.com/FIFAeWorldCup

https://twitter.com/FIFAeWorldCup

https://www.youtube.com/fifatv

https://www.fifa.com/fifaeworldcup/