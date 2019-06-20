Syrian potter strives to keep craft alive amid war

Published on Jun 20, 2019

Zakaraia Qarkoush,43 , has escaped the war in Aleppo to Homs city in central Syria.

But his passion for pottery that he inherited from his family gave him the strength to keep doing what he loves.

Despite his pottery factory in Aleppo destroyed, Qarkoush now starts a workshop in Homs. Qarkoush said he was amazed by the high demand for his pottery work in Homs. He is the only man doing pottery here after the city's only pottery factory was destroyed. Despite the war, he is thankful for what he has and for his children's passion for pottery.