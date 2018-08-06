Paraguay v Spain - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 - Match 6

Published on Aug 6, 2018

Patri Guijarro scored a hat-trick to lead Spain to a convincing 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their Group C opener at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 in Concarneau on Monday afternoon.



More from France 2018:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Follow all the action from France across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...

👉 https://www.twitter.com/fifawwc

👉 https://www.fifa.com/u20womensworldcup/