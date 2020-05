Published on May 31, 2020

Turkey's Fatih drillship sailed off from Istanbul for a drilling mission in the Black Sea on Friday.

Fatih's mission will start on July 15 in the Black Sea at a location called Tuna-1.

Turkey will also begin oil exploration in the Mediterranean Sea within 3 to 4 months as part of an accord with Libya.

The Turkish Petroleum Corporation applied to Libya to carry out oil exploration in its licensed area in the Mediterranean.