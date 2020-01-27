Kobe Bryant's Death SHOCKS Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid & Many More Celebs

Published on Jan 27, 2020

The world lost one of the greats Sunday, January 26th; NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter accident along with 8 others, including his 13 year old daughter, Giana.



I’m Sinead DeVries with Clevver News and the last 24 hours have been especially rough as everyone learned the news of Kobe’s sudden passing -- he was just 41. Countless people from all over the world paid their respects to the Lakers star and the others who lost their lives, including many Hollywood celebrities.



Kobe, his daughter Gigi, and several others were on their way via helicopter to a basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy, his training facility for young athletes. Kobe was scheduled to coach a game that day. They never made it. Just before 10AM Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the deadly crash in Calabasas.



LAPD has given little updates including the cause of the crash. However, there was heavy fog in the area. The weather was so bad, in fact, the police department had grounded their own helicopters until conditions improved.



Immediately, the world began remembering the legendary player on social media. People came in droves to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the stadium where the Lakers play; where Kobe played for 20 years.



Coincidentally, the Staples Center was already buzzing for the Grammys Awards that night. Lizzo did an incredible job opening the show, even pausing to dedicate the night to the fallen athlete.



But even with her upbeat performance, the mood in the arena was still heavy. Host Alicia Keys acknowledged the somber feelings in her opening speech.



The Staples Center obviously means a lot to fans of Kobe and the Lakers, and the city of Los Angeles too, but it was also a special place for Taylor Swift and Kobe. It was there in 2015 where the basketball star awarded the singer a championship banner for selling out the center more than any other artist in history.



Taylor Swift remembered that moment when she honored Kobe on Twitter. She wrote:

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all.



The NBA player meant a lot to Gigi Hadid, who was such a big Lakers’ fan, she had a basketball themed 11th birthday party. She shared the throwback photo on instagram:

“Shocked and heartbroken. RIP LEGEND. Way too soon. Sending love, strength, and deepest condolences to the Bryant family.”



She also shared a tribute to Kobe’s daughter, Gigi, who was hoping to follow in her father’s basketball footsteps.

“Was so excited to see you play someday. Rest in peace and love together. I can’t believe this.”



Justin Bieber also shared a throwback photo of himself with Kobe on Instagram. He wrote: “it can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!”



Sharing sweet moments about the legend quickly became a theme. Demi Lovato shared this photo writing: “Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many.”



Kanye West shared that Kobe was an inspiration in his life: “Kobe, We love you brother. We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave”



Kevin Hart was like many other, in disbelief over the tragedy:

This honestly doesn’t make sense....I just saw you man. This hurts my heart… Legends never die.



One of Kobe’s closest colleagues and friends, Shaquille O’Neal, was completely broken by the news. Shaq shared how much the athlete cared about his wife and 4 daughters.

“Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah.”



Jennifer Lopez also paid tribute to the family man in Kobe. On instagram, she shared several photos with the player and his wife, Vanessa.

“Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him ... this is the truth that rings out the loudest ... family is what matters most.”



