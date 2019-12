Published on Dec 6, 2019

Exercise: start in an athletic stance, holding the ball between your hands. With your right leg, lunge forwards, backwards, laterally to the right, diagonally to the right and laterally to the left. Hold each lunge position for a second. In between each lunge, return to the starting position.



Key points:

• Torso to be kept parallel and chest out

• In lunge position, shoulder, hip and knee to be kept aligned

• Knee and foot of lunging leg to be kept in straight line



Repetitions: Three per leg.