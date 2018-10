Published on Oct 26, 2018

Meanwhile, South Sudan's government has released five political prisoners in the capital, Juba. The move is one of the terms of the peace deal President Salva Kiir and opposition groups signed last month. CGTN's Patrick Oyet reports.



