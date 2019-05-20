#Iran #FalseFlag #Iraq

False Flag Watch: Rocket Hits Near US Embassy In Iraq, US Again Blaming Iran Without Evidence

The Last American Vagabond
49K
14,017 views

Published on May 20, 2019

This is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 5/19.

Full Episode Can Be Seen Here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vdr82...

US-Iran Showdown Is One False-Flag Attack Away From Global Calamity
https://www.strategic-culture.org/new...
https://twitter.com/EenaRuffini/statu...

Katyusha rocket falls in Baghdad's Green zone where US embassy is located, no casualties
https://www.rt.com/news/459751-baghda...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...
BREAKING: False Flag To Justify War On Iran? Other updates.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRbDb...
https://twitter.com/clarinetwoman2/st...
https://twitter.com/BreakingNLive/sta...

US Alerts Airliners To "Misidentification" Risk If They Fly Over Persian Gulf
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...

#Iran #FalseFlag #Iraq

"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."

