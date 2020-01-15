Demi Lovato Will PERFORM At 2020 Grammys!

Published on Jan 15, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

Lovatics, your time has finally come! Because today we got a lot of good news about our girl, Demi, and the big year that she has ahead of her - including some new music and a huge performance at the Grammy Awards.What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and it was just announced that Demi Lovato will be performing at this year’s Grammy Awards, which are later this month on January 26th. Demi herself announced her upcoming performance on her Instagram account early Tuesday.Demi hasn’t released any music since 2018’s “Sober”, which told the story of Demi’s relapse right before her overdose later that year. And she’s been relatively quiet since then when it came to music.We know that since then she HAS gotten clean, signed onto Scooter Braun’s label, and guest starred in the hit NBC show “Will and Grace.”Chances are, though, Demi will be releasing something new for her performance at the Grammys later this month. Or, even more likely, she may debut a new song AT the Grammys. What an honor that would be….an honor for us all to hear it live and personal! In fact, we’ve already had some hints that new music from Demi was coming sometime soon.Right before she posted that cryptic black box on Instagram, Demi posted a series of stories of her in the studio with producers. In the stories, she and the Grammy-nominated record producer Warren “Oak” Felder were hard at work.On a soundless video Demi teased us and wrote quote “Wouldn’t y’all like to hear … ” Um, yes, Demi, you know very much that we WOULD like to hear! He was also nominated for a Grammy in 2015 for working with Usher on his song “Good Kisser”.But Demi’s new song isn’t going to be for everyone and anyone, she warned. Her next instagram story showed just a picture of a microphone, along with the caption “Recording a song for my loyal #Lovatics, the ones who support me and whatever makes me happy…" That could have been a hint that she was going to perform it at the Grammy Awards.It will be her first Grammy performance in 3 years, since she honored the Bee Gees by playing their timeless hit “Stayin’ Alive”.The year before that, Demi made her Grammy debut when her album ‘Confident” was nominated for best pop vocal album.That time, she performed a tribute to Lionel Richie, performing his song “Hello” in front of him and the rest of the audience.So maybe she won’t play new music at all. Maybe she’ll perform another tribute to another classic music icon. Or maybe she will play new music. Because Hashtag Demi is coming is trending all over Twitter right now, and people are pretty convinced that she’s dropping a new song really soon.That’s because Demi’s Twitter account was just reactivated, after a year long hiatus where Demi hasn’t tweeted since January 2019.Now, it looks like her account is ran by quote “Team Demi” and they’re working to get the word out that Hashtag Demi is Coming.And it’s working. Speaking of Scooter, another one of his clients just announced that she was performing at the Grammys this year as well.The devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder!Ofcourse we’re talking about Ariana Grande who is nominated for Record of the Year and Album of the Year for “7 Rings” and “Thank U Next”, respectively. Ari also went onto her twitter account just a few days ago to announce that she is performing at the Grammys later this month as well.In a graphic similar to Demi’s, Ariana posted a photo of herself with “Grammy Performer” written over it.People were as excited to see that Ari was performing as they were to see Demi. On Demi’s instagram, a lot of her famous friends commented on the announcement. Fellow Bachelor alum Nick Viall commented the lil praise hands emoji.Honestly, I’m right there with them! I’m beyond excited to see Ari AND Demi take the Grammys stage! 2020 is going to be a big year overall! I want to hear from you, are you excited too? What do you think Demi is going to perform for us? Let me know your theories in the comments below.And then click that subscribe button if you’re not already subscribed to our channel! We’ll let you know all the latest Grammy news leading up to the big day. Until then catch up on all the latest entertainment news right over here. I’m Sussan Mourad with Clevver News and I’ll catch you next time!



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad