Published on Oct 29, 2019

Australia came from two goals down to secure a deserved 2-2 draw against Hungary as both teams kept their hopes of progressing alive. Hungary went ahead against the run of play with a two-goal salvo inside six first-half minutes, while Australia finally regained parity with their own quickfire double with 16 minutes remaining.



