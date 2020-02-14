Lady Gaga PROPOSES!!!

Published on Feb 14, 2020

They liked it, and they put a ring on Lady Gaga -- BIG news comes on this Valentine’s Day as Gaga is letting her little monsters know that she has officially been proposed to! BUT by WHO???? What’s up guys, it’s Drew Dorsey for Clevver News, and Happy Valentine’s Day, Singles Awareness Day, Cheesy Hallmark Money-Grab Day… whatever it may be to you.Love is in the air, and Lady Gaga is sure feelin’ it… so much so that she is delivering a message to her fans and the world, basically saying that we are all free to express our love to anyone at any time.By doing so, she literally gave HERSELF a ring, and if that isn’t the best form of ‘self love’ you’ve ever heard of, then I really don’t know what to tell you.Gaga teamed up with shopping service Klarna as part of their “Get What You Love” campaign, which encourages everyone to propose however and whenever they want to… some would say by “giving the finger” to the outdated traditions. She took to Instagram to post with the “Knight Finger” ring, which was created by longtime friend and fashion activist B. Akerlund.The meaning of the “Knight Finger” ring symbolizes the expression of love by everyone on their own terms to whom they wish, and was designed to inspire fans to "fearlessly love on our own terms" and "cast aside traditions of the past to define our own futures," according to Åkerlund.Gaga clearly agrees as she also sat down for an exclusive interview with Klarna, where she revealed, “For my entire career, I've taken pride in using my voice to stand up for what I believe is right. So I am excited to work with my friend B. and Klarna to celebrate how far we've come as a culture, and call out the work we need to continue to do.”Gaga went on to say that the whole idea that a woman can only propose to a man ONE day every four years is absolutely ridiculous.She added QUOTE, “In an act of defiance of this outdated tradition, I decided to say yes to MYSELF! And wear this ring today with pride to remind myself and everyone that the only permission you need to love comes from within you.”Annnnnnd thank you for coming to Gaga’s TED Talk.Although we know that the relationship you have with yourself is the MOST important, it seems Gaga is in high spirits this Valentine’s Day after being recently spotted with her new man, Michael Polansky. The Harvard-grad-entrepreneur spent the entire Super Bowl weekend with Gaga in Miami, and was even seen supporting her at her pre-show performance. Gaga unexpectedly went Instagram-official with her new man shortly after that weekend came to an end, and posted the sweetest photo of the two cuddling up together on some swanky balcony or yacht… or somewhere fancy! Alongside the photo, Gaga wrote, “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”The two were first linked around New Year’s Eve as they were spotted kissing in Las Vegas although, at the time, Michael was just known as Gaga’s mystery man.I’m sure these two have some plans of their own to celebrate their love tonight, BUT even if they don’t, it seems like Gaga has never been happier and is perfectly content celebrating the fact that she was just kinda-sorta proposed to… by her own self.On that note, I wanna hear all your thoughts on Gaga’s new campaign, and since today is all about love, be sure to spread that love down here with a love note or, IDK, a sweet comment telling me how much you love my outfit. After that, don’t forget to hit that subscribe button, ring that bell, and then click right over here to watch another new video.Thanks so much for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m your host XXXX and have a love-filled weekend!



