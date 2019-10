Published on Oct 29, 2019

Brazil sealed passage to the knockout stage via a 3-0 win against New Zealand. It didn't come easy, as Brazil were reduced to 10 men in the 42nd minute when defender Yan Couto was shown a straight red card. They persevered and now move joint-top of Group A with Angola, who are also bound for the Round of 16.



