Olympic medallists when they were at the Youth Olympics - Winter Edition | Top Moments

Published on Nov 8, 2019

Enjoy this look back at 10 Olympic medallists who also competed at the latest Winter Youth Olympic Games in Innsbruck 2012 and Lillehammer 2016!

The Youth Olympic Games are an elite sporting event for young people aged from 15 to 18 from all over the world. The next Winter YOG will take place in Lausanne next year and will feature 8 winter sports and 16 disciplines.

Athletes:
10) Kim Min-Seok (JPN): Speed Skating
9) Xu Hongzhi (CHN): Short Track Speed Skating
8) Shaoang Liu (HUN): Short Track Speed Skating
7) Adelina Sotnikova (RUS) Figure Skating
6) Chloe Kim (USA): Snowboarding
5) David Gleirscher (AUT): Luge
4) Suzanne Schulting (NED): Speed Skating
3) Lim Hyu-Jun (KOR): Short Track Speed Skating
2) Shim Seok-Hui (KOR): Short Track Speed Skating
1) Andreas Wellinger (GER): Ski Jumping

