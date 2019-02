Published on Feb 19, 2019

Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski Synnott and freestyle skier Nico Porteous, New Zealand's historic winter Olympians, call each other's events.



Often humorous, always insightful, TAKE THE MIC stars one or more Olympians commenting on their performances at the Games: https://bit.ly/2DVJhJg



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com