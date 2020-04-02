USA vs. SWE - Men's Curling - Full Gold Medal Match | PyeongChang 2018 Replays

Olympic
4.36M
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Premieres Apr 8, 2020

Can't wait? Watch it now: https://oly.ch/MensCurlingFinal2018

Relive the full Men's Curling Final of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang between the USA and Sweden! Which team had the stronger nerves and won the Olympic Gold Medal? Enjoy watching and find out!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to