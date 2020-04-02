USA vs. SWE - Men's Curling - Full Gold Medal Match | PyeongChang 2018 Replays

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Can't wait? Watch it now: https://oly.ch/MensCurlingFinal2018Relive the full Men's Curling Final of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang between the USA and Sweden! Which team had the stronger nerves and won the Olympic Gold Medal? Enjoy watching and find out!Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔http://oly.ch/SubscribeVisit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com
Loading playlists...