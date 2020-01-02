Miley Cyrus Pays Tribute To Liam Hemsworth Relationship In New Video!

Published on Jan 2, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are over, but you can’t erase the past -- no matter how hard we try. (and believe me, we’ve tried)



So when Miley posted a decade in review to celebrate 2020, she couldn’t exactly leave out Liam. They were together MOST of the last 10 years after all. The actor definitely made an appearance, but Miley made it as impersonal as possible…



What’s up guys, I’m Drew Dorsey with Clevver News and we’re not gonna say the singer threw major shade at her soon to be ex husband, but Miley certainly didn’t look back fondly on her 10 year relationship and short marriage to Liam. So let’s take a walk down memory lane with the 27 year old pop star.



Miley posted a near 10 minute long video on her instagram page dedicated to the last decade of her life -- and it mainly focused on her career. Back in 2010, the Disney darling had just started to shed her Hannah Montana image, and that’s how she kicked off the video.



Liam makes an appearance right away with a clip from their 2010 film, “The Last Song.” You’ll remember, this is where the couple first met and began their real life romance portraying lovers on screen. Oh the good ole days!



From there, the video runs through several of Miley’s performances including “Can’t Be Tamed” and hosting Saturday Night Live in 2013.



Miley then references her engagement to Liam, but not by sharing a sweet photo from the time -- She shared an entertainment news segment from the time.



Ok, pausing for just one second to chat about her creative decision here -- Miley used gossip segments to relive her time with Liam throughout this whole video, carefully picking their “top” moments, like their engagement, their wedding, their breakup.





I mean… she mentioned their relationship in the first place, which is pretty kind considering they’re currently in the middle of legalizing their divorce, but Miley has talked a LOT about not liking the media’s portrayal of her life. So the fact that she’s using media coverage to run through her relationship, kind of seems like a dig. At the VERY least, impersonal. And let’s face it: a relationship is just about as personal as it gets, even for celebrities.



Although, to be fair… Miley did use entertainment segments in the video to review other aspects of her personal life, like her complete image overhaul.



But like we said…. Miley pretty much kept the video career related. She showed the infamous birth of twerking, several interviews, and even some of her charity work working with homeless teenagers.



Liam doesn’t make an appearance again until near the end of the video, skipping their breakups, reconciliations, and second engagement and jumping ahead to their surprise wedding at the end of 2018. Again, she used an entertainment news segment.



Miley even included their divorce announcement, just a few months after their marriage began. And then straight into her breakup ballad, “Slide Away.”



And that’s where 2019 comes to a close, for the video at least.



The singer also included a couple other “Happy New Years” posts to ring in this next section of her life.



On instagram, she wrote:

New Year, New Era #happy fucking new year



Notably, Miley didn’t include ANY of her other relationships during the last decade, and while she was mostly with Liam, there were quite a few others in the mix including Patrick Schwartzenegger, Stella Maxwell, and her most recent, Cody Simpson.



Though Cody and Miley are ALL about the PDA, Miley made no mention of her new boo in the video, despite having spent the holidays together with the singer’s family.



But let’s hear from you on this.



What did you think of Miley’s decade in review video? Were there any moments from Miley’s last ten years she DIDNT include that you wish she had?



And what about Liam’s several appearances. Did she do their relationship justice or should she have included more personal moments over their ten years together?



Let us know in the comment section below! And be sure to subscribe to Clevver News for all the latest on Miley’s love life and career! We know she’s got a lot coming up!

I’m Drew Dorsey, thanks for watching!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/drew__dorsey