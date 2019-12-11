Daily Reading for Friday, December 13th, 2019 HD

Published on Dec 11, 2019

Reading 1, Isaiah 48:17-19

17 Thus says Yahweh, your redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: I am Yahweh your God and teach you for your own good, I lead you in the way you ought to go.



18 If only you had listened to my commandments! Your prosperity would have been like a river and your saving justice like the waves of the sea.



19 Your descendants would have been numbered like the sand, your offspring as many as its grains. Their name would never be cancelled or blotted out from my presence.





Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6

1 How blessed is anyone who rejects the advice of the wicked and does not take a stand in the path that sinners tread, nor a seat in company with cynics,



2 but who delights in the law of Yahweh and murmurs his law day and night.



3 Such a one is like a tree planted near streams; it bears fruit in season and its leaves never wither, and every project succeeds.



4 How different the wicked, how different! Just like chaff blown around by the wind



6 For Yahweh watches over the path of the upright, but the path of the wicked is doomed.



Gospel, Matthew 11:16-19

16 'What comparison can I find for this generation? It is like children shouting to each other as they sit in the market place:



17 We played the pipes for you, and you wouldn't dance; we sang dirges, and you wouldn't be mourners.



18 'For John came, neither eating nor drinking, and they say, "He is possessed."



19 The Son of man came, eating and drinking, and they say, "Look, a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners." Yet wisdom is justified by her deeds.'



