Pete Davidson Dishes On Ariana Grande Engagement Blowup!

Pete Davidson may be famous for cracking jokes and for being on SNL, but over the past few years he’s also been known for his high profile relationships with celebrities and he recently opened up about his many romances, especially the one with Ariana Grande.



I mean, with super-famous exes like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Cazzie David, and Kaia Gerber, you can understand why that may be the case.



Pete usually stays pretty quiet about his past relationships and lets people speculate all they want without a bother, but he just got incredibly candid with Charlamagne Tha God while promoting his new Netflix comedy special, which dropped today.





