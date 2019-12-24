Best YouTuber Videos of 2019!

Published on Dec 24, 2019

In 2019, Youtube has become a part of mainstream pop culture more than ever before. Many of our favorite Youtubers transcended this small, rectangular box that I am in right now, and made it to television, movies, and even the most glamorous red carpets in the world.But today, we’re not here to celebrate Youtubers outside achievements. We’re here to celebrate what they do best - making Youtube videos.So now that the year is coming to an end and chestnuts are roasting over an open fire, here are the top Youtube videos of 2019.Coming in 5th place, we’re going to hear from one of the most talked about Youtube families of the year - yeah, you guessed it, The ACE Family. Last month, they gave us a little preview of Austin’s new song in their video “REVEALING OUR NEW SONG”Needless to say, Catherine was VERY impressed.Look guys, it’s 2019 and it’s past time to admit that climate change is real! So it was great to see one Youtuber, Mr Beast, use his channel and his network to do something proactive.After getting spammed by his fans all over the internet, Mr Beast accepted the challenge to plant 20 million trees.He and a small team spent all day planting in a field in Oregon, but only made it to about 300 trees before having to call it quits.The following day, he went back with a group of local people to plant over 1800 more trees. Of course, it would take lots more resources to hit their goal of 20 million, so the end of his video acts as a call to action. He created the website Teamtrees.org where you can donate money to make sure that they hit their goal.They want to hit 20 million by January first, and right now they’re at 16 million.People like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, have donated large sums of money to help Mr. Beast reach his goal. The third place video of the year is really more of a collection of videos. The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star and The Beautiful World of Shane Dawson both had the whole world stopping to watch. Their collaborations together over the past year has resulted in tons of videos and a super successful makeup line. A makeup line that literally broke the internet for a day when it launched and caused the site to crash.Of course, the series didn’t come without a bit of controversy on both sides, but true heads of Shane and Jeffree got the content they’ve been waiting so long for. And we can’t talk about controversy without bringing up this newlywed couple.Jake Paul’s “We Got Married” made waves around the world as people wondered… “but did they really?”.People were convinced that the marriage was all done for clout, and that the wedding ceremony was just for show.People had a hard time finding the marriage certificate that legally bound Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau together.But now, 4 months later, the two are still going kind of strong.It seems like every week there’s another break up rumor, but as of now, Jake and Tana are still out here disproving every single one.The “We’re Getting Married” video showed Jake and Tana’s Vegas wedding and ceremony, filled with graffiti, alcohol, and of course, a physical altercation at the alter.

Guests flew from all over to attend the wedding, and Jake came fully equipped with a white hat and umbrella. But there was only one video that really defined 2019. One video that captured the chaotic energy of this year.



And it was “Bye Sister”.The original video put out by makeup guru Tati Westbrook, where she dragged James Charles for being a bad friend.It was covered by every news outlet that there is - CNN, MSNBC, E! News, Time, and of course, us. Tati made a bunch of claims about James, which caused him to lose a massive amount of followers. Of course, he came out with his own video shortly after, debunking some of the claims that Tati made and showing receipts for the whole thing.That happened in May of this year, and by now, James and Tati have amassed more followers than they had when the drama first started. But this particular incident really put Youtube on the map as a culturally relevant entertainment medium, as legitimate as television or magazines. And I’m sure in the next decade, Youtube and digital content like that will only become more relevant. So there you have it. The top 5 videos of 2019. Have you seen all of them? Have you seen any of them? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And while you’re there, tell me what your favorite youtube video of 2019 was. And then click that subscribe button, so we can give you more end of year content and roundups of all our favorite moments!





