Published on Feb 16, 2020

The Grayzone editor Max Blumenthal speaks about the witch hunt against WikiLeaks publisher and political prisoner Julian Assange, and how billionaire-funded "human rights" and "press freedom" non-profit organizations have refused to support him.



This talk was hosted by the Courage Foundation in New York City on February 15, 2020.



