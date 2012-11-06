President Obama: Election Day is Almost Over So Get Out There and Vote

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Vote now, confirm your polling location here: http://OFA.BO/YSYL31
For all the information you need to vote, go here: http://OFA.BO/pYv3RR
Election Day is almost over. This is it. We won't get another chance tomorrow. President Obama needs you to vote now. Or if you already voted, make calls to your friends and tell them to vote.
Remember if you are in line when polls close you can still vote.
Click here to start making phone calls: http://OFA.BO/2XZiHd
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...