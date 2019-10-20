Max Blumenthal on why Hillary Clinton smeared Tulsi Gabbard and Jill Stein

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 20, 2019
Pushback with Aaron Maté
Hillary Clinton has smeared Tulsi Gabbard and Jill Stein as Russian assets, and almost no Democratic politicians are pushing back. Max Blumenthal says that Clinton's comments reflect a continued effort by Democratic neo-liberals to deflect responsibility for their loss to Trump in 2016; marginalize voices like Gabbard and Stein's who challenge their pro-war, corporatist agenda; and preview their potential future attacks on Bernie Sanders.
Guest: Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone and author of “The Management of Savagery.”