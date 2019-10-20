Max Blumenthal on why Hillary Clinton smeared Tulsi Gabbard and Jill Stein

Published on Oct 20, 2019

Pushback with Aaron Maté



Hillary Clinton has smeared Tulsi Gabbard and Jill Stein as Russian assets, and almost no Democratic politicians are pushing back. Max Blumenthal says that Clinton's comments reflect a continued effort by Democratic neo-liberals to deflect responsibility for their loss to Trump in 2016; marginalize voices like Gabbard and Stein's who challenge their pro-war, corporatist agenda; and preview their potential future attacks on Bernie Sanders.



Guest: Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone and author of “The Management of Savagery.”



