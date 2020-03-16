Nikita Dragun SLAMMED By Troll For Blackface

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews#nikitadragun #twitter An internet troll ragged on Nikita Dragun's skin tone and questioned why it appears darker now than it did in the past and Nikita was NOT having this hate. She clapped back and she wasn’t messing around.For More Clevver Visit:Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevverKeep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/ClevverFollow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTVTweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr
Loading playlists...