Uploaded on Jan 24, 2012

Computer's multimedia editor Charles Severance speaks with Mozilla CTO Brendan Eich about how the latter created JavaScript in 1995. As HTML5 emerges, it's entirely possible that JavaScript will soon become a dominant programming language for both mobile and desktop applications, which is impressive for a language Eich developed in 10 days nearly 20 years ago. From Computer's February 2012 issue: http://opac.ieeecomputersociety.org/o...



Visit Computer: www.computer.org/computer