#4 on Trending

This Much Will Kill You pt.2

AsapSCIENCE
6.7M
934,828 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 3, 2017

A lot of things can kill you - but here are some surprising ones!
This Much Will Kill You pt 1: https://youtu.be/vPszR0-vTqc
WHEN SCIENTISTS GO TO MUSIC FESTIVALS: https://youtu.be/jnlNMNHCRDE

SUBSCRIBE (it's free): http://bit.ly/asapsci
GET THE ASAPSCIENCE BOOK: http://asapscience.com/book/

Created by: Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown
Written by: Rachel Salt & Mitchell Moffit
Illustrated by: Max Simmons
Produced by: Rachel Salt & Gregory Brown
Edited by: Sel Ghebrehiwot & Mitchell Moffit

AsapINSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/asapscience/
Snapchat: realasapscience
Facebook: http://facebook.com/AsapSCIENCE
Twitter: http://twitter.com/AsapSCIENCE
Tumblr: http://asapscience.tumblr.com

Created by Mitchell Moffit (twitter @mitchellmoffit) and Gregory Brown (twitter @whalewatchmeplz).

Send us stuff!

ASAPSCIENCE INC.
P.O. Box 93, Toronto P
Toronto, ON, M5S2S6

Further Reading/References:
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10... Piperine—The Bioactive Compound of Black Pepper: From Isolation to Medicinal Formulations

https://fscimage.fishersci.com/msds/1... Material Safety Data Sheet Piperidine

https://well.blogs.nytimes.com/2014/1... A Warning on Nutmeg

https://toxnet.nlm.nih.gov/cgi-bin/si... Sucrose toxicology

http://gizmodo.com/how-many-x-would-y... How Much [X] Could You Eat Before It Would Kill You?

https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/phs/phs.asp... Toxic Substances Portal - Fluorides, Hydrogen Fluoride, and Fluorine

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2... Content of botulinum neurotoxin in Botox®/Vistabel®, Dysport®/Azzalure®, and Xeomin®/Bocouture®.

https://www.sciencelab.com/msds.php?m... Ascorbic Acid MSDS

http://www.popsci.com/science/article... Bodies In Motion: Exploring the Human Limits of Future Travel

http://time.com/3903873/extreme-heat-... This Is How Extreme Heat Can Kill

https://www.researchgate.net/publicat... Influence of the sympathetic nervous system on renal function during hypothermia

https://www.fda.gov/Radiation-Emittin... Questions and Answers for Physicians About Medical X-Rays

http://www.smithsonianmag.com/arts-cu... Horrific Tales of Potatoes That Caused Mass Sickness and Even Death

https://www.researchgate.net/publicat... Evaluation of solanine toxicity

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to