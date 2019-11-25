PANDA-monium at Chinese Zoo | China Uncensored

Published on Nov 25, 2019

Pandas are sure cute! Everyone loves them! And talking about them is sure no reason to demonetize our channel, right YouTube censor bots? Plus, Chinese leader Xi Jinping calls for “absolutely no mercy," in Xinjiang and dealing with Uighurs, China is interfering in Taiwan's presidential elections, and a phase one trade deal looks like it's far off. Plus, the 15 year anniversary of the 9 Commentaries on the Chinese Communist Party. http://www.ninecommentaries.com/english



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

__

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



__

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

__

© All Rights Reserved.



hong kong us china trade war hong kong protests carrie lam china economy