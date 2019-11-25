PANDA-monium at Chinese Zoo | China Uncensored

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 25, 2019
Pandas are sure cute! Everyone loves them! And talking about them is sure no reason to demonetize our channel, right YouTube censor bots? Plus, Chinese leader Xi Jinping calls for “absolutely no mercy," in Xinjiang and dealing with Uighurs, China is interfering in Taiwan's presidential elections, and a phase one trade deal looks like it's far off. Plus, the 15 year anniversary of the 9 Commentaries on the Chinese Communist Party. http://www.ninecommentaries.com/english