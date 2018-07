Published on Jul 15, 2018

What a World Cup that was! Russia 2018 had it all - incredible stories, great goals, huge performances. And at the end, France were crowned Champions for the second time. Congratulations to Les Blues and enjoy our tournament review clip featuring some of our favourite images from the FIFA Films Camera crews-



Match highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com