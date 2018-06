Published on Jun 19, 2018

Will Cristiano Ronaldo steal the limelight again or will Morocco get their campaign up and running? Will Saudi Arabia stop Uruguay taking strides towards the second round? And can Iran continue their winning start against Spain? Find out on Matchday 7. What do you think will happen? Tell us below!



More match highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup