New World Next Year - 2018

corbettreport
228K
Transcript

Published on Dec 21, 2017

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This year:

Corbett Report’s 2017 Story: The Robots Keep Rising
The Robot That Knows When You're Lying: Scientists Create An AI That Can Detect Deception In The Courtroom
http://dailym.ai/2BOzhBr

Meet The First-Ever Robot Citizen — A Humanoid Named Sophia That Once Said It Would ‘Destroy Humans’
http://read.bi/2hgq1KT

DARE: Deception Analysis and Reasoning Engine
http://bit.ly/2BICVu2

Deception Detection in Videos (PDF)
http://bit.ly/2kRZLHQ

GitHub: Deception Detection in Videos
http://bit.ly/2BbdZun

Media Monarchy’s 2017 Story: Reefer Madness
Election 2017: Legalization Candidates and Measures Win Big
http://bit.ly/2zCgIj7

Legal Marijuana Sales Will Hit $10 Billion in 2017
http://for.tn/2k6K6Eg

Colorado's 2017 Marijuana Sales Reach $1 Billion In Just Eight Months
http://dpo.st/2yfZEvU

West Virginia Industrial Hemp Takes Root
http://bit.ly/2CN6vOq

Corbett Report’s 2018 Trend: Weaponized Social Media
Sean Parker Unloads On Facebook “Exploiting" Human Psychology
http://bit.ly/2zrdtdQ

Top Ten Conspiracy Theories That Turned FACT in 2017
http://bit.ly/2oZrpIb

Media Monarchy’s 2018 Trend: The Maker Culture Will Become Pop Culture
Trading Desk Jobs For Corn Cobs
http://bit.ly/2kSjmaE

Trading Coal Mines For Beehives
http://bit.ly/2zZs1OC

America: 2018
http://bit.ly/2p05iBf

World Currency In 2018 As Predictively-Programmed By The Economist
http://bit.ly/2Bptov3

NWNW Flashback: New World Next Year – 2017 (Dec. 22, 2016)
http://bit.ly/2hWq2Em

NWNW Flashback: New World Next Year – 2016 (Dec. 17, 2015)
http://bit.ly/2BRzS5o

NWNW Flashback: New World Next Year – 2015 (Dec. 18, 2014)
http://bit.ly/1P9MbtB

NWNW Flashback: New World Next Year – 2014 (Dec. 19, 2013)
http://bit.ly/1e2BX92

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Support. Thank You.

