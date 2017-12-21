New World Next Year - 2018

Published on Dec 21, 2017

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This year:



Corbett Report’s 2017 Story: The Robots Keep Rising

The Robot That Knows When You're Lying: Scientists Create An AI That Can Detect Deception In The Courtroom

Meet The First-Ever Robot Citizen — A Humanoid Named Sophia That Once Said It Would ‘Destroy Humans’

DARE: Deception Analysis and Reasoning Engine

Deception Detection in Videos (PDF)

GitHub: Deception Detection in Videos

Media Monarchy’s 2017 Story: Reefer Madness

Election 2017: Legalization Candidates and Measures Win Big

Legal Marijuana Sales Will Hit $10 Billion in 2017

Colorado's 2017 Marijuana Sales Reach $1 Billion In Just Eight Months

West Virginia Industrial Hemp Takes Root

Corbett Report’s 2018 Trend: Weaponized Social Media

Sean Parker Unloads On Facebook “Exploiting" Human Psychology

Top Ten Conspiracy Theories That Turned FACT in 2017

Media Monarchy’s 2018 Trend: The Maker Culture Will Become Pop Culture

Trading Desk Jobs For Corn Cobs

Trading Coal Mines For Beehives

America: 2018

World Currency In 2018 As Predictively-Programmed By The Economist

