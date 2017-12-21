New World Next Year - 2018

Loading...
Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This year:Corbett Report’s 2017 Story: The Robots Keep RisingThe Robot That Knows When You're Lying: Scientists Create An AI That Can Detect Deception In The Courtroomhttp://dailym.ai/2BOzhBrMeet The First-Ever Robot Citizen — A Humanoid Named Sophia That Once Said It Would ‘Destroy Humans’http://read.bi/2hgq1KTDARE: Deception Analysis and Reasoning Enginehttp://bit.ly/2BICVu2Deception Detection in Videos (PDF)http://bit.ly/2kRZLHQGitHub: Deception Detection in Videoshttp://bit.ly/2BbdZunMedia Monarchy’s 2017 Story: Reefer MadnessElection 2017: Legalization Candidates and Measures Win Bighttp://bit.ly/2zCgIj7Legal Marijuana Sales Will Hit $10 Billion in 2017http://for.tn/2k6K6EgColorado's 2017 Marijuana Sales Reach $1 Billion In Just Eight Monthshttp://dpo.st/2yfZEvUWest Virginia Industrial Hemp Takes Roothttp://bit.ly/2CN6vOqCorbett Report’s 2018 Trend: Weaponized Social MediaSean Parker Unloads On Facebook “Exploiting" Human Psychologyhttp://bit.ly/2zrdtdQTop Ten Conspiracy Theories That Turned FACT in 2017http://bit.ly/2oZrpIbMedia Monarchy’s 2018 Trend: The Maker Culture Will Become Pop CultureTrading Desk Jobs For Corn Cobshttp://bit.ly/2kSjmaETrading Coal Mines For Beehiveshttp://bit.ly/2zZs1OCAmerica: 2018http://bit.ly/2p05iBfWorld Currency In 2018 As Predictively-Programmed By The Economisthttp://bit.ly/2Bptov3NWNW Flashback: New World Next Year – 2017 (Dec. 22, 2016)http://bit.ly/2hWq2EmNWNW Flashback: New World Next Year – 2016 (Dec. 17, 2015)http://bit.ly/2BRzS5oNWNW Flashback: New World Next Year – 2015 (Dec. 18, 2014)http://bit.ly/1P9MbtBNWNW Flashback: New World Next Year – 2014 (Dec. 19, 2013)http://bit.ly/1e2BX92You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Support. Thank You.
